Saturday, April 22, 2017, 2:27 a.m.

Police beat

By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

This article was published today at 2:24 a.m.

LR teen in lockup after police chase

Little Rock police Thursday arrested a teenage boy who led officers on a chase in a stolen car, according to an arrest report.

Roshon Lamont Maxwell, 17, was charged as an adult with fleeing, driving without a license, reckless driving and theft by receiving. Police arrested him at 6:28 p.m. after he crashed in the area of Asher Avenue and Mary Street and tried to flee on foot, according to the report.

No injuries were reported.

Police said Maxwell was carrying a gun and a small amount of marijuana. He was additionally charged with possession of a firearm by certain persons and possession of a controlled substance.

Maxwell of Little Rock was being held in the Pulaski County jail late Friday.

Metro on 04/22/2017

Print Headline: LR teen in lockup after police chase

Arkansas Online