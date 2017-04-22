Births

The following is a list of those births reported to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette by area hospitals. It may not be a complete list since parents may ask the hospital not to publicly release the news of a birth.

UAMS MEDICAL CENTER

April 11

Melissa and Kevin Lipsmeyer, Sherwood, son.

Kimberly and James Yowell, Austin, son.

April 12

Synitra and Larry Burnett Jr., Monticello, daughter.

Destiny Camp and Davonta Hill, North little Rock, daughter.

April 13

Dierdre Bailey, Pine Bluff, daughter.

April 14

Kayla Terry, Cushman, son.

April 18

Edith and Flavio Armenta, Little Rock, son.

Angela Withers, Little Rock, daughter.

April 19

Dejohnae Bell and Mel Murry, Gould, daughter.

April 20

Crystal Phillips and Ste'phan Harris Sr., North Little Rock, daughter.

Marriage Licenses

John Maddox, 24, and Brooke Fehrenbach, 25, both of Sherwood.

Mallory Horn, 26, and Bradley Sanders, 38, both of Maumelle.

Jeffery Braden, 31, and Sheila Kriftner, 25, both of Cabot.

Christopher Edgington, 24, and Alexa Dugan, 26, both of Jacksonville.

Michael Lawhon, 34, and Christa Thornton, 37, both of Little Rock.

Micheal Neal, 22, and Brandi Jordan, 21, both of Sherwood.

Clyde Seatts, 34, and Ashley Linebarger, 29, both of North Little Rock.

Dana Grace, 27, and Devante Young, 24, both of Cabot.

James Miles, 33, and Marisa Padilla, 36, both of North Little Rock.

Richard Glatter, 28, and Ashley Holley, 28, both of Little Rock.

Divorces

FILED

17-1594. Laura Hoffman v. Joshua Hoffman.

17-1598. Sasha Roachell v. Harold Roachell.

17-1599. Aimee Moffitt v. John Moffitt.

17-1602. Monty Watkins v. Evette Watkins.

17-1604. Sarah Moore v. David Moore.

17-1606. Charce Scott v. Leotis Scott.

17-1608. Shakita Fondren v. Denarion Fondren.

GRANTED

15-3016. Jennifer Spann v. Kevin Spann.

16-338. Demonica Brown v. Alfred Brown Jr.

16-4459. Danishia Moss v. Robert Daniels.

17-157. Zacherey Howard v. Gina Howard.

17-985. Marvin Bailey v. Carolyn Bailey.

17-1012. Mleah Whatley v. Joseph Whatley.

17-1089. Justin Avery v. Kelsey White.

17-1092. Makeisha Thomas v. Michael Thomas.

Metro on 04/22/2017