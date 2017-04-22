Flood warnings, advisories issued for Arkansas after storms

LITTLE ROCK — The National Weather Service has issued flood warnings and advisories following severe storms that dropped heavy rainfall across Arkansas.

Forecasters in Little Rock issued flood warnings Saturday for the White River at Augusta, effective Monday evening. Flood stage is 26 feet and the river is forecast to rise to near 27 feet by Wednesday.

Forecasters also issued flood warnings for the Black River at Black Rock and Pocahontas. Forecasters say minor flooding is forecast in the area as the river is expected to rise above flood stage at each location.

In addition, a flood advisory has been issued for the Buffalo River near St. Joe. Forecasters say the river is expected to rise to near 23.5 feet by Saturday afternoon due to heavy rainfall and recreational activities will be dangerous.