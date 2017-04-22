Hogs tie series with big bullpen performance

For the fourth time in five weeks, Arkansas will play a decisive Game 3 in an SEC series.

The No. 14 Razorbacks beat No. 12 Auburn 7-3 Saturday at Plainsmark Park to tie the series at a game apiece. The teams are scheduled to play again Sunday at 3 p.m.

Arkansas (32-9, 12-5 SEC) bounced back from its worst loss of the season Friday, but had to overcome another short outing from its starting pitcher in Game 2. The Tigers scored three runs in 1 1/3 innings against junior right-hander Trevor Stephan to take a 3-0 lead in the second inning.

The Razorbacks answered with three runs in the top of the third, including two on a two-out home run by Jared Gates to tie the game 3-3.

Arkansas added two runs in the top of the sixth on a sacrifice fly by Dominic Fletcher and RBI single by Jax Biggers, and the Razorbacks scored two more in the ninth, aided by two Auburn errors.

Arkansas' bullpen threw 7 2/3 scoreless innings and struck out 11 to make up for Stephan's short start. Cannon Chadwick earned the win with no hits and and 6 strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings, while Jake Reindl struck out 4 in a 3-inning save.

Chadwick hit three batters in the bottom of the sixth to load the bases with two outs, but freshman left-hander Evan Lee struck out Auburn's leading hitter Jonah Todd to preserve a 5-3 lead for the Razorbacks.

Reindl allowed a one-out double, but struck out three in the ninth to earn his first save.

The Tigers (26-12, 11-6) stranded 11 runners.

Auburn starter Davis Daniel gave up 3 runs on 5 hits in a 5-inning no-decision. Andrew Mitchell walked three and recorded only one out in the sixth to take his first loss.