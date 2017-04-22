Subscribe Register Login

Saturday, April 22, 2017, 2:31 a.m.

I-49 outside lanes to close for work

By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

This article was published today at 2:28 a.m.

Construction on Interstate 49 in Bentonville and Rogers will require overnight lane closures for five days beginning Sunday, the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department said.

Crews building a bridge will require the outside lanes in both directions on I-49 between Southeast Walton Boulevard and East Central Avenue in Bentonville to be closed from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily through Friday, weather permitting.

Traffic will be controlled using signs and traffic barrels, the department said.

