I-49 outside lanes to close for work

Construction on Interstate 49 in Bentonville and Rogers will require overnight lane closures for five days beginning Sunday, the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department said.

Crews building a bridge will require the outside lanes in both directions on I-49 between Southeast Walton Boulevard and East Central Avenue in Bentonville to be closed from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily through Friday, weather permitting.

Traffic will be controlled using signs and traffic barrels, the department said.

Metro on 04/22/2017