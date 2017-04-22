• Queen Elizabeth II quietly marked her 91st birthday Friday, taking a trip to the Newbury Racecourse, not far from her Windsor Castle home, where she sat in the royal box to watch her thoroughbred, Maths Prize, run in a race where it finished fifth.

• Cindy Rodriguez, 26, distracted by her cellphone, was struck when she stepped into the path of a freight train at a crosswalk in Beaverton, Ore., and is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, police said.

• Gov. Phil Bryant, a Republican, vetoed legislation that would have allocated $50,000 for a public relations campaign in Mississippi to tell people that wild hogs are dangerous, saying the proposal isn't a cost-effective way to deal with the matter.

• Donald Molineau, police chief in Yeadon, Pa., said a pastor is "very upset and traumatized" and afraid someone might arrive looking for 10 pounds of marijuana that was shipped to her home from California that was likely intended for someone who didn't pick it up before the pastor found it.

• Levi Lauck, 21, was arrested on kidnapping, domestic-assault and other counts after a 24-year-old woman told Lincoln County, Mo., sheriff's deputies that he hit her several times with a hammer when he became angry about a social media post she made during a family gathering.

• Edin Mehic, a bartender in Vienna who received a ticket alleging that he violated "public decency with a loud belch next to a police officer," no longer faces a $75 fine after a court ruled that there was "never proof" that he intentionally burped to offend the officer.

• Michael Burks, chief of police in Hudson, Mass., said officers had called in police dogs and requested a helicopter to help search for a lost 5-year-old autistic boy when some teenagers emerged from the woods with the child, who was dazed and wet but safe.

• Lance Crick, an assistant U.S. attorney in Columbia, S.C., said seven people pleaded guilty to paying more than $20,000 each to a ring that arranged sham marriages in the state for Brazilians trying to become U.S. citizens.

• Charles Vess, a judge in Natchez, Miss., was reprimanded by the state Supreme Court, fined $1,100 and suspended without pay for 30 days for threatening to use his gun against a defendant in his courtroom and for disparaging the parenting skills of the defendant's mother.

