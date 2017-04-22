Suspect in 4 killings goes on court rant

FRESNO, Calif. -- The suspect in a racially motivated shooting rampage in Fresno shouted that natural disasters will increasingly hit the United States as he was ushered into a cramped courtroom Friday for his first appearance before a judge.

Kori Ali Muhammad, 39, was supposed to be officially informed about the first-degree murder charge he is accused of in the shooting death of an unarmed security guard. Authorities said he then killed three more people, targeting white victims, before he was arrested.

But the reading of the charge never happened because Muhammad had another outburst, yelling, "Let black people go" and a phrase similar to "in reparations" that was not clearly enunciated.

His court-appointed lawyer, Eric Christensen, then told the judge: "I believe this gentleman may not be mentally competent to proceed."

The judge canceled the proceedings, setting bail at $2.6 million and ordering a mental evaluation for Muhammad.

Trump: No deal made to free American

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump said he struck "no deal" for the release of an Egyptian-American charity worker who had been detained in Egypt for nearly three years.

Aya Hijazi, 30, and her husband, Mohamed Hassanein, an Egyptian, returned to the Washington area Thursday. She met Friday with Trump in the Oval Office. Her brother, Basel Hijazi, also attended the meeting, along with Trump aides Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner and Dina Powell.

Trump had hosted Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi at the White House at the beginning of this month. The two leaders discussed the case at the time.

"He was here, I said I really would appreciate it if you could look into this and let her out," Trump said. "I asked the government to let her out."

Earlier this week, a court cleared Aya Hijazi of charges of child abuse that were widely dismissed as bogus by human-rights groups and U.S. officials. She and her husband had established a foundation to aid street children in 2013 but were arrested along with several others in 2014.

Anti-execution prosecutor gains support

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Dozens of prosecutors and judges from across the nation have filed a legal brief in support of a Florida prosecutor who refuses to seek the death penalty.

The brief filed Friday with the Florida Supreme Court backs State Attorney Aramis Ayala's right to decide not to seek capital punishment in cases in her district covering the Orlando area.

After Ayala recently announced her decision, Florida Gov. Rick Scott removed her from about two dozen death-penalty cases and appointed another prosecutor to handle them.

Ayala is now challenging Scott's authority to do that before the Florida Supreme Court.

The brief filed Friday supports her view Scott has no authority to interfere with Ayala's cases.

Separately, an investigation is underway after a noose was mailed to Ayala's office.

Ayala became Florida's first black state attorney when she was elected last year.

508 voters in '16 ineligible, N.C. finds

RALEIGH, N.C. -- An audit shows North Carolina elections officials found 508 ineligible voters who cast ballots in the 2016 general election, but none were enough to change the outcome of any race.

The state Board of Elections report released Friday said the cases represented a small fraction of the 4.8 million ballots cast.

The report didn't include any evidence of coordinated fraud, and many of the voters claimed to be confused about their eligibility. The vast majority were felons who didn't have their voting rights restored.

The board's executive director, Kim Strach, said that the number of ineligible voters who cast ballots isn't acceptable but also stressed that it was only a fraction of total votes cast.

Statewide elections software will be updated this summer to improve electronic checks on felony status at the time of registration.

The audit comes amid scrutiny of voting practices in North Carolina and around the country. The North Carolina audit confirmed 41 votes by noncitizens.

The report said the board expects to refer all 441 cases of active felons voting to local prosecutors who will decide whether to pursue charges. Under North Carolina law, convicted felons must complete any probation or parole before they have the right to vote again.

The report recommends better education for those who haven't finished all aspects of their sentences.

