100 years ago

April 22, 1917

FLIPPIN -- At various times during the last 63 years, 13 families have lived on and owned the John Boone place, four miles north of Flippin, and have never suspected that right under the house and yard was a zinc mine that promises to be worth many thousands of dollars. Ore recently was found in the front yard, about 50 feet from the house, at a depth of six feet. The entire hillside farm has been pitted, and ore is found in every pit. The area now proved up is about 19 acres.

50 years ago

April 22, 1967

PINE BLUFF -- Mrs. Evelyn Johnson, 55, a Negro who has stayed at her modest house and weathered a tempest of bulldozers and landscrapers and officials who wanted her to leave, was physically evicted from her home Friday morning. Before the end of the day, house movers had jacked the structure up and carted it off and the bulldozers had leveled the premises to match the cleared land around it. For several weeks Mrs. Johnson and her house, a small frame home surrounded by large shrubs and bushes, had stood in the way of progress as Pine Bluff developed its $2,214,000 Civic Center.

25 years ago

April 22, 1992

• A tow truck was used early Tuesday to haul off an automatic teller machine and an undisclosed amount of money from a Jacksonville bank. The ATM was taken just after 4 a.m. from First Jacksonville Bank at 2519 W. Main St., police Sgt. J. J. Martin said. Police were alerted to the theft by an alarm, he said. The wrecker -- with the ATM machine still attached -- was found about 6 a.m. in a wooded area about a mile from the bank. It was the same wrecker used in a similar theft March 5 in Little Rock.

10 years ago

April 22, 2007

• Parents who have had stillborn babies will be allowed to obtain a type of birth certificate from the state Health Division this summer. Act 509 of 2007 authorizing a "certificate of birth resulting in a stillbirth" passed without opposition in the Legislature and was signed by Gov. Mike Beebe. But a similar bill in New Mexico was vetoed by the governor there. Health officials in that state raised unspecified concerns over the potential for insurance fraud and the Planned Parenthood chapter there voiced worries over the bill conveying "person" status on a fetus and thus hindering abortion rights. No such objections were raised in Arkansas.

