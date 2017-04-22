Police name North Little Rock man found in yard with gunshot wounds

Police have identified a 21-year-old who was found lying in a backyard wearing blood-soaked pants after he was shot in his left leg Tuesday afternoon in North Little Rock.

Officers arrived at a home in the 3500 block of Gum Street around 3:10 p.m. after getting a call about shots fired, according to a North Little Rock police report.

Police found Brodrick Lynn Livings of North Little Rock lying on the ground wearing pants that were saturated with blood. He told police he had been shot on West 34th Street. The victim didn't immediately provide any other details about the shooter, who he said was part of a group of people, and soon couldn't, as his breathing began to fail, police said.

Medical personnel took Livings to UAMS Medical Center in Little Rock. A bullet had entered on the left side of his left leg near his hip and exited on the right side of his left leg near his groin, the report said. Livings also had an entry wound on the left side of his right leg below his groin.

A witness to the shooting told police he was sitting on his porch, heard several gunshots and saw Livings running north from a nearby alleyway. Livings told the man he had been shot, and the witness called police, the report said.

A 2004 Ford in the area was also struck in the gunfire, police said.

The extent of Livings' injuries were not noted on the report. No suspects were identified by police, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.

