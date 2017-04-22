Stab wounds lead to arrest in Fort Smith

A Fort Smith resident was arrested in the stabbing of a woman in the parking lot of a discount store Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Doretha Simpson, 40, was taken into custody after a woman reported that Simpson stabbed her while she was in the lot of the TNT Dollar Store at 501 N. Greenwood Ave. in Fort Smith, according to a Fort Smith Police Department report.

The victim told police she was driving on North Greenwood Avenue when Simpson chased her in her vehicle, forcing the victim to drive into the store's parking lot around 4:30 p.m., the report said.

Simpson went to the victim's car window "and accused her of texting her boyfriend," the report said. Simpson punched her through the window and the victim punched back, according to the report. Simpson responded by stabbing the victim twice "with what [the victim] believed to be a knife," police said.

Simpson drove off after the stabbing, the report said. The victim's passenger switched seats with her and drove her to a hospital, authorities said.

At the hospital, police found that the victim was bleeding heavily from an apparent stab wound on her left arm and also had a small stab wound on the left side of her chest, according to the report.

Police said they found blood in both front seats of the victim's vehicle.

Authorities did not find a weapon, and the victim said she couldn't describe it, according to the report. The victim's wounds were not life-threatening, police said.

Simpson accused the victim of harassing her and said the two had punched each other, but that was "the only physical contact" they had, according to the report.

Simpson was arrested and taken to the Sebastian County jail, where she later was released on bond. She faces a charge of aggravated assault with a sharp instrument.

Metro on 04/22/2017