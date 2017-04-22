VIDEO: Bret Bielema updates spring ball

ADVERTISEMENT
This article was published today at 3:06 p.m.
PHOTO BY BEN GOFF
NWA Democrat-Gazette/BEN GOFF @NWABENGOFF
Bret Bielema, Arkansas coach, huddles with players after a touchdown against Florida in the 1st quarter on Saturday Nov. 5, 2016 during the game at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville.
FAYETTEVILLE — Watch as Bret Bielema updates Arkansas' spring practice with 1 week before the Red-White game.
