Arkansas pitchers run out of gas, fall to Auburn in series finale

Arkansas' lack of starter success caught up with it in the late innings Sunday.

The No. 14 Razorbacks gave up five runs over Auburn's final two innings at the plate, and the No. 12 Tigers won 11-6 to win the three-game series at Plainsmark Park. Both teams are in a tie for second in the SEC West.

Auburn scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh on RBI doubles from Josh Anthony and Blake Logan to take a 9-6 lead. All three runs came against Cannon Chadwick, who failed to record an out after working 4 1/3 innings and earning the win for the Razorbacks on Saturday.

The Tigers (30-12, 12-6) added two more off Evan Lee with two outs in the eighth. Dylan Ingram hit a solo home run and Anthony added another RBI double after Luke Jarvis doubled. Eight of Auburn's 16 hits were doubles.

Arkansas starter Josh Alberius gave up four runs in the second inning and was pulled after a 1 2/3-inning start. The Razorbacks' starters pitched a combined five innings in the series and allowed a combined 15 runs.

Neither of Arkansas' final two starters made it out of the second inning. The Razorbacks' bullpen pitched a combined 20 innings during the series.

Despite Alberius' struggles, Arkansas (32-10, 12-6 SEC) tied the game on two separate occasions. Chad Spanberger's two-run single in the fifth tied the game 5-5, and Jake Arledge singled and scored in the top of the seventh to tie the game 6-6.

Auburn left-hander Andrew Mitchell earned the win by allowing 1 run on 3 hits over a 5-inning relief appearance. Mitchell was the losing pitcher in Saturday's game when he gave up the go-ahead run in the sixth.

Arkansas is scheduled to play again Tuesday against Kansas State at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.