For the first time in the 10-year history of the Diamond Chef culinary competition, a woman took top honors. Chef Mary Beth Ringgold became the first-ever female champion, beating fellow finalist chef Jimmy Carter and top-seeded chef Donnie Ferneau.

The April 13 competition drew some 600 guests to the University of Arkansas-Pulaski Technical College Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management Institute. All were treated to heavy hors d'oeuvres and signature chef-concocted cocktails served from several locations throughout the institute. Velvet ropes cordoned off the entrance to a VIP room filled with more food and a bar.

Less than two points separated Ringgold from past winner Ferneau, who needed only to compete in the last round. Ringgold is a restaurateur and entrepreneur who is well-known as a culinary expert in central Arkansas with her restaurants Capers, Copper Grill and Cajun's Wharf.

Dramatic music played as the "secret ingredient" was unveiled. The crowd oohed and aahed as judge Paul Bash whipped a white cloth from atop a water-filled tank holding wide-mouth bass. The chefs had to fish the bass out themselves as the clock started on the competition.

Ringgold and her two sous chefs, Franco Reta and UA-PTC culinary student King Joseph, produced the winning dish that Ringgold described as "fresh water bass served over a melange of wild mushrooms and spinach, nested over roasted vegetable couscous on a single leaf of swiss chard, ladled with a reduction of fish stock, white wine and parmesan and dotted with white truffle oil, garnished with crispy, sweet potato spirals and a shaving of fresh truffle."

A new aspect to Diamond Chef, a cupcake-decorating competition for kids dubbed Diamond in the Rough, was won by Nathan Juhl.

High Profile on 04/23/2017