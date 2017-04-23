Building permits for the Little Rock metro area, projects valued at $75,000 or more:

COMMERCIAL

Integrity Construction of Arkansas Inc., 11320 Bass Pro Parkway, Little Rock, $4,500,000.

Central Construction Group, 315 E. Capitol Ave., Little Rock, $850,000.

Corco Construction, 9600 Baptist Health No. 320, Little Rock, $600,000.

Tycor Construction, 611 S. Main St., Little Rock, $450,000.

Dave Grundfest Co. Inc., 5 St. Vincent Circle, Little Rock, $336,214.

Baldwin & Shell, 10800 Financial Centre Parkway, Floor 3, Little Rock, $242,958.

C.N. Bailey & Co. Inc., 10105 Interstate 30, Little Rock, $224,000.

Rector Phillips Morse, 1501 N. University Ave. Suite 150, Little Rock, $128,657.

RESIDENTIAL

Rector Phillips Morse, 1400 Old Forge Drive Building 15, Little Rock, $720,000.

Stevens Commercial Contractors, 2120 Beechwood St., Little Rock, $700,000.

Carl Gray Henson Inc., 83 Hallen Court, Little Rock, $498,000.

Grubco Construction & Design, 2909 N. University Ave., Little Rock, $405,000.

L & J Construction & Design, 5 Winthrop Point, Little Rock, $376,000.

Icon Homes, 203 Ensbury Drive, Little Rock, $350,000.

Big Rock RC, 115/117 Glassrock Drive, Little Rock, $224,900.

Big Rock RC, 115/117 Village Bend Drive, Little Rock, $215,000.

Big Rock RC, 119/121 Glassrock Drive, Little Rock, $196,600.

MLL Properties Inc., 36 Rosewall Lane, Little Rock, $190,000.

MLL Properties Inc., 35 Rosewall Lane, Little Rock, $184,000.

Harper Plastering, 2119 N. Arthur St., Little Rock, $115,000.

Gerald Avery, 1921 S. Scott St., Little Rock, $75,000.

