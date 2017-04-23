Subscribe Register Login

Sunday, April 23, 2017, 2:08 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App

BUILDING PERMITS

This article was published today at 2:02 a.m.

Building permits for the Little Rock metro area, projects valued at $75,000 or more:

COMMERCIAL

Integrity Construction of Arkansas Inc., 11320 Bass Pro Parkway, Little Rock, $4,500,000.

Central Construction Group, 315 E. Capitol Ave., Little Rock, $850,000.

Corco Construction, 9600 Baptist Health No. 320, Little Rock, $600,000.

Tycor Construction, 611 S. Main St., Little Rock, $450,000.

Dave Grundfest Co. Inc., 5 St. Vincent Circle, Little Rock, $336,214.

Baldwin & Shell, 10800 Financial Centre Parkway, Floor 3, Little Rock, $242,958.

C.N. Bailey & Co. Inc., 10105 Interstate 30, Little Rock, $224,000.

Rector Phillips Morse, 1501 N. University Ave. Suite 150, Little Rock, $128,657.

RESIDENTIAL

Rector Phillips Morse, 1400 Old Forge Drive Building 15, Little Rock, $720,000.

Stevens Commercial Contractors, 2120 Beechwood St., Little Rock, $700,000.

Carl Gray Henson Inc., 83 Hallen Court, Little Rock, $498,000.

Grubco Construction & Design, 2909 N. University Ave., Little Rock, $405,000.

L & J Construction & Design, 5 Winthrop Point, Little Rock, $376,000.

Icon Homes, 203 Ensbury Drive, Little Rock, $350,000.

Big Rock RC, 115/117 Glassrock Drive, Little Rock, $224,900.

Big Rock RC, 115/117 Village Bend Drive, Little Rock, $215,000.

Big Rock RC, 119/121 Glassrock Drive, Little Rock, $196,600.

MLL Properties Inc., 36 Rosewall Lane, Little Rock, $190,000.

MLL Properties Inc., 35 Rosewall Lane, Little Rock, $184,000.

Harper Plastering, 2119 N. Arthur St., Little Rock, $115,000.

Gerald Avery, 1921 S. Scott St., Little Rock, $75,000.

SundayMonday Business on 04/23/2017

Print Headline: BUILDING PERMITS

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: BUILDING PERMITS

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App
Arkansas Online