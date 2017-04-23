Equine excitement

Home /
Arkansas Derby attendees hoof it to Jockey Club for best view, eats
By Cyd King
Arkansas Derby
HOT SPRINGS -- The 81st running of the Arkansas Derby at Oaklawn Park was perhaps enjoyed most from above, in the track's Jockey Club, where box holders and guests were dressed in their Sunday best -- hats and all -- for the April 15 finish to Oaklawn's racing season.
Each table held a bottle of champagne to be enjoyed on the spot or reserved for a toast during the $1 million Grade 1 Arkansas Derby, won by Classic Empire. The horse scored enough points to secure a spot in the May 6 Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs.
Throughout the day, Jockey Club guests enjoyed an extensive buffet that included boiled shrimp and crab claws, corned beef and prime rib, plus an array of sides and desserts.
As if the day wasn't festive enough, Jan Zimmerman presented Arkansas first lady Susan Hutchinson a cake for her recent birthday while a mariachi band played.
