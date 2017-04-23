Subscribe Register Login

Sunday, April 23, 2017, 5:47 a.m.

Erin Moran of Happy Days dies at 56

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 3:34 a.m.

in-this-june-18-2009-file-photo-actresses-erin-moran-left-and-marion-ross-pose-together-at-the-academy-of-television-arts-and-sciences-a-fathers-day-salute-to-tv-dads-in-the-north-hollywood-section-of-los-angeles-moran-the-former-child-star-who-played-joanie-cunningham-in-the-sitcoms-happy-days-and-joanie-loves-chachi-has-died-at-age-56

PHOTO BY AP/MATT SAYLES

In this June 18, 2009 file photo, actresses Erin Moran, left, and Marion Ross pose together at the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences' "A Father's Day Salute to TV Dads" in the North Hollywood section of Los Angeles. Moran, the former child star who played Joanie Cunningham in the sitcoms "Happy Days" and "Joanie Loves Chachi," has died at age 56.

NEW YORK -- Erin Moran, the former child star who played Joanie Cunningham in the sitcoms Happy Days and Joanie Loves Chachi, died Saturday at age 56.

A statement from the sheriff's office in Harrison County, Ind., said the dispatcher "received a 911 call about an unresponsive female. Upon arrival of first responders, it was determined that Erin Moran Fleischmann was deceased. An autopsy is pending."

The dispatcher confirmed that the woman was the actress, who had been married to Steven Fleischmann.

A Burbank, Calif., native, Moran began acting in TV and movies before she was 10 years old. She had nearly a decade's worth of experience when she was cast in 1974 in Happy Days as Joanie Cunningham, the kid sister to high school student Richie Cunningham, played by Ron Howard.

Debuting at a time of nostalgia for the seemingly innocent 1950s, the sitcom was set in 1950s Milwaukee and soon became a hit. Howard and Henry Winkler, who played tough guy Arthur "The Fonz" Fonzarelli, were the show's biggest stars, but Moran also became popular. In 1982, she was paired off with fellow Happy Days performer Scott Baio in the short-lived Joanie Loves Chachi.

Her more recent credits included The Love Boat and Murder, She Wrote, but she never approached the success of Happy Days and was more often in the news for her numerous personal struggles.

"OH Erin... now you will finally have the peace you wanted so badly here on earth," Winkler tweeted. "Rest In It serenely now.. too soon."

A Section on 04/23/2017

Print Headline: Erin Moran of Happy Days dies at 56

