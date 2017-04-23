Home / Latest News /
Former Arkansas college student could face death penalty in triple killing
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 1:39 p.m.
DALLAS — A former University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff student who once aspired to become a famous rapper now has his life on the line after his capital murder conviction in the shooting deaths of three people at a Dallas drug house.
The Dallas Morning News reports the penalty phase opens Monday in the trial of 24-year-old Justin Pharez Smith, in which prosecutors will present evidence in their bid for a death sentence.
Prosecutors say a need for money compelled Smith to kill a man and two women in the August 2014 holdup. A woman and a man survived the attack and identified Smith as the killer.
Prosecutor Kobby Warren said Smith came to Dallas intending to get "on the dope game." The problem was "he was a terrible drug dealer."
