Arkansas man fatally shot in car

A Jonesboro man was fatally shot Saturday morning while sitting in a vehicle, police said.

Kerry Lee Kindred Jr., 26, was outside a home in the 700 block of Marshall Street in north Jonesboro shortly before 1 a.m. when he was shot, according to a Jonesboro Police Department news release.

Kindred was taken to a Jonesboro-area hospital, where he later died from his injuries, police said.

Authorities received several calls around 1 a.m. reporting multiple gunshots, according to the news release.

Witnesses said the shooter ran "between houses in the neighborhood" when leaving the scene, the news release said. Police did not find the shooter or make an arrest, according to the news release.

Authorities said they have interviewed a number of witnesses and have gathered evidence in the investigation.

Jonesboro Police Department spokesman Paul Holmes said no other information was available.

State Desk on 04/23/2017