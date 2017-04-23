OIL AND GAS REPORT

The Arkansas Oil and Gas Commission last week issued 3 drilling permits, 0 well completions and 11 well recompletions. By county, they were:

DRILLING PERMITS

WHITE -- SEECO Inc. of Houston for Beavers No. 10-06 10-8H20 to TVD: 3,400 ft. and MD: 10,500 ft. in Fayetteville Form. of B-43 Fld. Loc. SHL: 408 ft. FSL & 1,064 ft. FWL of Sec. 8-10N-6W and PBHL: 1,021 ft. FNL & 1,576 ft. FWL of Sec. 20-10N-6W. Contractor: TBD; work begins TBD.

SEECO Inc. for Snow No. 09-08 4-13H23 to TVD: 4,300 ft. and MD: 11,700 ft. in Fayetteville Form. of B-43 Fld. Loc. SHL: 296 ft. FNL & 231 ft. FWL of Sec. 13-9N-8W and PBHL: 1,535 ft. FNL & 397 ft. FEL of Sec. 23-9N-8W. Contractor: TBD; work begins TBD.

SEECO Inc. for Snow No. 09-08 5-13H11 to TVD: 4,300 ft. and MD: 10,300 ft. in Fayetteville Form. of B-43 Fld. Loc. SHL: 297 ft. FNL & 211 ft. FWL of Sec. 13-9N-8W and PBHL: 1,015 ft. FNL & 960 ft. FEL of Sec. 11-9N-8W. Contractor: TBD; work begins TBD.

WELL RECOMPLETIONS

CLEBURNE -- BHP Billiton Petroleum (Fay) of Houston for Fife No. 11-11 1-26H, 24-hr. prod. not available in Fayetteville Form. of B-43 Fld. Drilled to TD: 6,689 ft., perf. 2,688-6,530 OA ft. Loc. SHL: 273 ft. FSL & 601 ft. FEL and BHL: 437 ft. FNL & 584 ft. FEL of Sec. 26-11N-11W. Workover done March 30.

SEECO Inc. for Green Bay Packaging No. 11-10 2-2H, 24-hr. prod. not available in Fayetteville Form. of B-43 Fld. Drilled to TD: 9,214 ft., perf. 2,624-9,100 OA ft. Loc. SHL: 213 ft. FSL & 872 ft. FEL and BHL: 480 ft. FNL & 110 ft. FEL of Sec. 2-11N-10W. Workover done March 10.

XTO Energy Inc. of Oklahoma City for Spier No. 1-36H, 24-hr. prod. not available in Fayetteville Form. of B-43 Fld. Drilled to TD: 7,607 ft., perf. 3,330-7,411 OA ft. Loc. SHL: 110 ft. FSL & 1,550 ft. FWL and BHL: 462 ft. FNL & 608 ft. FWL of Sec. 36-11N-9W. Workover done March 28.

CONWAY -- SEECO Inc. for Byers-Isom No. 09-16 2-29H32, 24-hr. prod. not available in Fayetteville Form. of B-43 Fld. Drilled to TD: 8,491 ft., perf. 4,338-8,140 OA ft. Loc. SHL: 872 ft. FSL & 406 ft. FWL and BHL: 1,713 ft. FSL & 661 ft. FWL of Sec. 29-9N-16W. Workover done Jan. 11.

CRAWFORD -- Mulberry Oil & Gas LLC of Mulberry for Alexander No. 1, 24-hr. prod. not available in Bynum/Casey Form. of Dyer Fld. Drilled to TD: 4,097 ft., perf. 3,585-4,013 OA ft. Loc. 1,320 ft. FNL & 800 ft. FEL of Sec. 27-10N-29W. Re-instatement done April 4.

FAULKNER -- BHP Billiton Petroleum (Fay) for Permenter No. 8-11 1-28H, 24-hr. prod. not available in Fayetteville Form. of B-43 Fld. Drilled to TD: 10,616 ft., perf. 7,000-10,086 OA ft. Loc. SHL: 237 ft. FSL & 438 ft. FEL and BHL: 488 ft. FNL & 583 ft. FEL of Sec. 28-8N-11W. Workover done March 31.

SEECO Inc. for Harris No. 08-13 4-19H, 24-hr. prod. not available in Fayetteville Form. of B-43 Fld. Drilled to TD: 10,125 ft., perf. 6,391-10,051 OA ft. Loc. SHL: 250 ft. FSL & 479 ft. FWL and BHL: 481 ft. FNL & 702 ft. FWL of Sec. 19-8N-13W. Workover done March 15.

FRANKLIN -- XTO Energy Inc. for Pierce No. 4-15, 24-hr. prod. not available in Woolsey/Lower Hale Form. of Vesta Fld. Drilled to TD: 6,200 ft., perf. 5,482-5,920 OA ft. Loc. 1,470 ft. FNL & 750 ft. FWL of Sec. 15-8N-29W. Commingle done March 20.

INDEPENDENCE -- XTO Energy Inc. for Barbara No. 4-21H33, 24-hr. prod. not available in Fayetteville Form. of B-43 Fld. Drilled to TD: 8,820 ft., perf. 2,925-8,692 OA ft. Loc. SHL: 260 ft. FSL & 1,146 ft. FWL and BHL: 538 ft. FNL & 2,394 ft. FEL of Sec. 21-11N-7W. Workover done March 17.

VAN BUREN -- XTO Energy Inc. for Deltic No. 1-7H, 24-hr. prod. not available in Fayetteville Form. of B-43 Fld. Drilled to TD: 7,618 ft., perf. 4,447-7,525 OA ft. Loc. SHL: 211 ft. FNL & 1,438 ft. FWL and BHL: 3,882 ft. FNL & 1,070 ft. FWL of Sec. 7-9N-12W. Workover done March 30.

WHITE -- XTO Energy Inc. for Sexton No. 2-1H, 24-hr. prod. not available in Fayetteville Form. of B-43 Fld. Drilled to TD: 10,041 ft., perf. 5,275-9,932 OA ft. Loc. SHL: 269 ft. FSL & 1,644 ft. FEL and BHL: 11 ft. FNL & 1,340 ft. FEL of Sec. 1-8N-9W. Workover done April 5.

ABBREVIATIONS

Loc. -- location; Perf. -- perforations; FEL -- from the east line; FNL -- from the north line; FSL -- from the south line; FWL -- from the west line; FEUL -- from the east unit line; FWUL -- from the west unit line; FNUL -- from the north unit line; FSUL -- from the south unit line; MCF -- thousand cubic feet; bbl -- barrel; MD -- measured depth; TD -- total depth; TVD -- true vertical depth; PBTD -- plug back total depth; BHL -- bottom hole location; PBHL -- proposed bottom hole location; SHL -- surface hole location; OA -- overall; N/A -- not available.

04/23/2017