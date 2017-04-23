PATENTS AWARDED

U.S. patents issued to Arkansans

April 18

Patent 9,622,433 B2. Soybean Cultivar CC1217019. Issued to Clay Brady Cole of Bay and David Pazdernik of Highland, Ill. Assigned to Syngenta Participations AG of Basel, Switzerland.

Patent 9,622,444 B1. Soybean Cultivar UA 5814HP. Issued to Pengyin Chen of Fayetteville. Assigned to the board of trustees of the University of Arkansas.

Patent 9,623,967 B2. Tiltrotor Unmanned Aerial Vehicle. Issued to Brad Mallard of Piggott. Filed by Aero Machining LLC of Piggott.

Patent 9,624,570 B2. Compact, Filtered Ion Source. Issued to Paul Erik Sathrum of Eureka Springs. Assigned to Fluxion Inc. of Eureka Springs.

Patent 9,624,749 B1. Casing Stripper Device. Issued to Grant Pruitt of Fort Smith and Cris Braun of Van Buren. Assigned to Pruitt Tool & Supply Co. of Fort Smith.

Patent 9,626,559 B2. Target Marking for Secure Logo Validation Process. Issued to Steven W. Rogers, Donald L. Walchuk and Robert J. D’Agostino, all of Conway. Assigned to Snap-On Inc. of Kenosha, Wis.

Patent 9,627,736 B1. Multi-Layer Microwave Crossover Connected by Vertical Vias Having Partial Arc Shapes. Issued to Mark W. Ingalls of Fayetteville.

Patent 9,627,823 B1. Remote Controlled Extension Cord with Embedded Housing for a Remote Control. Issued to Michael McClurkan of Jonesboro.

Patent D784,244 S. Wild Hog Tail Novelty for Automobiles. Issued to Paul Brian Goodchild of Bee Branch.