Pulaski County real estate transactions of $150,000 or more, deeds recorded 03/20/2017 through 03/24/2017:

JWL I Limited Partnership to Modern Storage Maumelle Blvd LLC, L2, Lusk Commercial; L1, Lusk Commercial, $3,300,000.

CGP Maumelle MF LLC to Vic and Victoria J. Alberti, L7AR, Wal-Mart Commercial Replat, $2,570,000.

Ben E. Keith Co. to Sage V Foods LLC, N/2 SE 17-1N-11W; NE SE 17-1N-11W; Tracts A & B Area 201, Little Rock Port Industrial Park, $1,750,000.

1515 Holdings Inc. to Pierce Smith LLC, 1515 E. Fourth St., Little Rock, L2 B16, Garland, $1,385,426.

Stuart P. and Mitzi K. Miller to Christie and Deno Grumbos, 12 Somersett Court, Roland, L19R, Somersett Estates, $730,000.

P-Americas LLC and Mid-South Bottling Company and Burke Beverage Co. and Arkansas Beverage Co. to MPV Leasing & Rentals LLC, 6200 Patterson Road, Little Rock, Lots Q & F, Little Rock Industrial District, $675,000.

Tyler Kirk to Jeanne Z. and Henry A. Barham III, 4801 Crestwood Drive, Little Rock, L102, Cliffewood, $655,000.

R&L Properties to Chick-Fil-A Inc., L4R, Maumelle Town Center Replat, $606,000.

Sharlow Builders & Developers LLC to Anthony A. and Mary S. Hilliard, 38 Mirabel Court, Little Rock, L8 B105, Chenal Valley, $535,000.

Lorraine Funk Hannah Revocable Trust and Lorraine F. Hannah to Alan B. Whisenhunt Jr., 43 Pinehurst Circle, Little Rock, L11 B6, Pleasant Valley, $530,000.

Charles E. and Gloria J. Jordan to DiAnnette Scott-Finks and Hayward Finks Jr., 46 Cobblestone Way, Little Rock, L27, The Ranch, $461,000.

Harold Gwatney Chevrolet Co. to Elson Properties LLC, L2, Gene Wilson Commercial Development, $435,000.

Merilou S. Love and The Merilou Shoop Love Revocable Trust to Bradley and Holly Reding, 9 Glenridge Road, Little Rock, L80, Robinwood, $425,000.

Drew W. Jansen and James O. Martin III to Lorraine F. Hannah and The Lorraine Funk Hannah Revocable Trust, Apt. A-401, Treetops HPR, $425,000.

Brett A. and Shenene L. Dingler to Brett A. Dingler and Shenene Dingler and The Brett & Shenene L. Dingler Family Trust, 315 Rock St. Unit 910, Little Rock, L910, River Market Tower HPR, $400,000.

Budco Inc. to Hannah Cooper, 9708 Oak Heights Drive, Sherwood, L62, Miller Heights, $399,000.

William W. and Lisa H. Blevins to Gary W. and Kimberly A. Holland, 403 Wellington Woods Loop, Little Rock, L46 B11, Villages Of Wellington, $389,900.

Midsouth Property Management LLC to Monica Wood, 87 Clervaux Drive, Little Rock, L3 B77, Chenal Valley, $360,000.

Robert and Mary Tellez to Anthony Newkirk and Joanna Hladun-Newkirk, L2 B3, Shady Valley, $350,000.

Alan W. Eastham and Carolyn L. Eastham and The Eastham Family Trust to Patrick J. and Becky W. Keogh, 7 Woodsong Drive, Roland, L4, Woodsong, $345,000.

Jim Pace Homes LLC to Sri R. Appalaneni and Sushma Motupalli, 26 Drew Drive, Little Rock, L23, Georganne Estates, $335,000.

GrubCo Construction LLC to Jason and Colleen B. Kordsmeier, 2803 Hidden Valley, Little Rock, L8 B32, Pleasant Valley, $325,000.

Bryan J. and April C. Smith to Matthew E. and Karen D. Mitchell, 15 Clervaux Drive, Little Rock, L50 B73, Chenal Valley, $322,500.

Andy Terry to T. Keith and Tami M. Jones, L5 B1, Wildwood Ridge Phase I, $320,000.

Michael E. Vick Jr. to 3200 Myers Street Partners LLC, 3800 W. 31st St, Little Rock, Ls6-12 B3 & Ls1-15 B8, Dickinson Mill; NE NW 17-1N-12W, $317,500.

ODS Enterprises LLC to Carlton E. and Gwendlyon F. Brown, 12720 Secretariat Drive, Scott, L136, Ashley Downs Phase I, $304,000.

E-Co Residential Builders Inc. to Philip A. and Rebecca A. Rogers, 8616 Trail Creek Drive, Sherwood, L37 B4, Creekside, $289,950.

Thomas A. and Heather Davis to Mark and Marda Isbell, L12 B23, Overbrook, $282,500.

Jacob W. and Elizabeth M. Morris to Lorraine McKelvey and Mark A. Thompson Jr., 4624 Kenyon Drive, Little Rock, Ls9-11 B8, Hillcrest, $280,000.

Linda L. Lee to Clifton Family LLLP, L6 B1, Overview Lot 5 Block 1, $275,000.

Susan C. Izard and John D. Izard and The Susan C. Izard Family Trust to Maria I. and Hamid Habibi, L699, St. Charles, $273,500.

Julianne C. DeLong (aka Julianne Dissinger) and Dennis A. DeLong and Bridget Bowman to Jeffrey P. and Amy Hough, 27 Bugle Court, Little Rock, L220, Foxcroft 4th Replat, $271,000.

Karen L. Steelman to Randy Coleman and The Travis Dale Gray Revocable Trust, 113 Summit Drive, Maumelle, L50 B5, Maumelle Valley Estates, $267,000.

Craig S. and Sara E. Matthews to Alyssa C. and Clarence A. Matthews III, 202 Hidden Valley Loop, Maumelle, L1 B4, Maumelle Valley Estates, $263,000.

Aubrey J. Hough Jr. to Robert H. and Amber B. Goff, 13902 Saint Charles Blvd., Little Rock, L202, St Charles, $254,000.

Linda S. Craig to Witson R. and Rebecca F. Moore, 6 Chatel Drive, Little Rock, L62 B19, Chenal Valley, $249,900.

Ranch West Villas LLC to Alfred and Mary Norah, 406 Valley Ranch Circle, Little Rock, L3, Ranch West Villas, $245,900.

Graham Smith Construction LLC to Gina Johnson, 14918 Pride Valley Road, Little Rock, L7 B2, Kanis Creek, $244,900.

Philip A. and Rebecca A. Rogers to Pamela A. Walden-Leech, L15 B2, Lakewood Northeast, $236,900.

Brian D. and Melissa E. House to Sharon Stelter and Thomas M. Wadley, 2916 Kellogg Acres Road, Sherwood, L10 B6, Kellogg, $227,000.

John P. Leoncavallo Jr. to Alyssa J. Broyles, 145 Ridge Road, Little Rock, L417, Kingwood Place, $225,000.

Kenneth W. Hartter and Peggy J. Hartter and The Ken & Peggy Hartter Revocable Living Trust Agreement to John C. Harris and Megan Harris, 1414 Cherry Brook Drive, Little Rock, L10 B2, Cherry Creek, $221,000.

Matthew B. and Jeana N. Wilson to Callie S. Neel, 8605 Leatrice Drive, Little Rock, L82, Leawood Mountain, $220,000.

Mll Properties Inc. to Kevin Walker, 12 Rosewall Lane, Little Rock, L30, Otter Creek Community Phase XI, $220,000.

Aaron Dreyer to Relo Direct Inc., 233 Feldspar Drive, Sherwood, L11 B10, Stonehill Phase IV, $219,900.

James A. Walker Jr. and Mattie L. Walker and The Mattie Lou Walker Revocable Trust to Sarah Kline and Benjamin Thesing, 8020 Guenther Road, Roland, SE NW 10-2N-14W; L2, West Pinnacle Manor, $218,500.

Jill R. and Byron D. Bryant (aka B. David Bryant) to James A. Tillman Jr. and The James A. Tillman Jr. Revocable Trust, L897, Fairway Woods Phase II- Otter Creek Community, $214,000.

Relo Direct Inc. to Christopher T. and Kimberly D. Brown, 233 Feldspar Drive, Sherwood, L11 B10, Stonehill Phase IV, $207,000.

Kenneth F. and Shirley K. Mark to Christopher L. Boswell, 5305 Cypress Drive, Jacksonville, LF63, Oak Ridge Ranch Lots 1-22 23F-35F 36-38 39F-43F, $205,000.

Bat Rep LLC to Chick-Fil-A Inc., L4R, Maumelle Town Center Replat, $202,000.

WMBS LLC to Chick-Fil-A Inc., L4R, Maumelle Town Center Replat, $202,000.

AGM Properties LLC to Matthew and Heather A. Knef, 2 Forest Maple Court, Little Rock, L367, Pleasant View Phase VI-A, $199,500.

Caroline Sorrells McGill and The Caroline Sorrells McGill Revocable Trust to Erin Purkiss, 2304 Stoney Creek Drive, Little Rock, L68 B13, Cherry Creek, $197,500.

Darby Brighton to Michael T. Seaman, L147, North Ridge, $196,500.

Jessica L. and Oliver Berkow to Racheal L. Carter-Ragan and Herbert H. Ragan IV, 24 Flag Road, Little Rock, L154, Briarwood, $193,900.

Pamela L. and Rita J. Jernigan to Tammy L. Johnson and Stacy D. Fletcher, 12 Oakwood Road, Little Rock, L16, Cedar Hill Terrace, $190,000.

Carolyn J. Henry and Daniel E. Henry Sr. and The Henry Family Revocable Trust to The Keith Allan Boyd Gift Trust, L2, Foxcroft Village, $190,000.

Country Club LLC to Matthew R. Barboza, 118 Chambery Drive, Maumelle, L1367, Montmartre Ph 21 Lt 1351 Ph 3B Replat Maumelle, $190,000.

Daniel A. and Connie J. Baw to Travis T. and Cindy W. Mikeal, 3304 Bunker Hill Drive, North Little Rock, L2 B62, Lakewood, $189,950.

Marla P. McClendon-Popa and Dennis J. Popa (deceased) to Westwood Real Estate Development Company LLC, L9 B3, Cherry Creek, $189,500.

Alison L. Bussard to Jeremy L. and Heather R. Rogers, 1400 Dovecote Lane, Sherwood, L18 B13, East Meadow, $185,000.

Helen R. Ward to Elizabeth J. Vance, 2408 Grist Mill Road, Little Rock, L276, Sturbridge Phase IV, $185,000.

CBL Properties LLC to Kellie Sheffield, L18 B2, Northbrook, $179,900.

Layzinvestments LLC to Sunny A. Bradley, 9717 Treasure Hill Road, Little Rock, L66, Treasure Hill, $179,000.

Allen W. Bird II and The Estate Of Betty Cole Drake (deceased) to Chris and Christy Milligan, L79, Cammack Woods, $177,500.

Phyllis K. Ray and Tyler L. Ray and Kaylyn L. Ray and The Howard Lee Webb Family Trust to Zachary Fendley and Lauren Boyles, 3713 Sevier Drive, North Little Rock, L27 B53, Lakewood, $177,000.

W. Towner Cowles to Philip A. and Maria I. Goodhart, 13118 Morrison Road, Little Rock, L258, Marlowe Manor Phase IV, $175,000.

Rachel Y. Tipton and David D. Thiedig to Cotter S. Collins, 12741 Southridge Drive, Little Rock, L28 B2, Walton Heights, $175,000.

J. M. Crites Builder Inc. to Amber L. Marcantel and Ryan A. Scott, 5940 Allwood Drive, North Little Rock, L13 B3, Countryside, $174,900.

Tyler and Tiffany L. Blue (aka Tiffany Lee) to Brooke Tabke, 57 Emerald Drive, Maumelle, L138, North Pointe, $166,000.

Bank Of Ozarks to Michael J. and Michelle L. Reed, 23 Mountain Vista Drive, Alexander, L48, Vista Pointe, $165,000.

Rausch Coleman Mid-Ark LLC to David and Kaelyn A. Tang, 5800 Willow Way, Sherwood, L608, Trammel Estates Phase IV, $160,873.

Heather and Jeremy Rogers to Debbie A. Hinkelman, 14900 Gorgeous View Trail, Little Rock, L113, Spring Valley Manor Section E, $160,000.

Mark G. Mann to Janesa L. Hudson, 14304 Ridgewood Drive, Little Rock, L10 B3, Sandpiper West, $159,900.

Gary W. and Heidi T. Hodge to Leslie Waite, 12240 Southridge Drive, Little Rock, L26 B4, Walton Heights, $159,900.

Leslie Waite to Jeff Fuller Homes LLC, 6508 Kenwood Road, Cammack Village, L117, Cammack Woods, $155,000.

Charity S. and Matt Headley to Richard D. and Haleigh C. Herring, 2 Hayley Cove, Maumelle, L1, Hayley Heights, $154,000.

Commissioner In Circuit to Haybar Properties LLC, 1817 Broadway, Little Rock, Ls1-3 & 10 B2, Fulton, $151,000.

Witson R. and Rebecca F. Moore to Margaret E. Peach and Laura Peach, 6716 Evergreen Drive, Little Rock, L5, Pinewood Hills, $151,000.

