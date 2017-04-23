Severe storms packing hail, tornadoes possible in region

NORMAN, Okla. — Forecasters say severe storms packing large hail, damaging winds and tornadoes are possible throughout much of Oklahoma and the surrounding region by the end of the week.

The Storm Prediction Center in Norman says the storm system could produce multiple rounds of severe weather on Friday and Saturday. Forecasters say thunderstorms are expected to develop Friday afternoon and sweep eastward across central Kansas and Oklahoma.

That line of storms could spawn tornadoes, large hail and damaging wind gusts as it tracks east.

The prediction center says a second round of severe storms could move through the region later Friday. Severe storms are also possible Saturday and Sunday, mainly in eastern Oklahoma and western Arkansas.