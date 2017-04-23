Trump dismisses surgeon general
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 3:13 a.m.
WASHINGTON — The Trump administration has relieved Dr. Vivek Murthy of his duties as U.S. surgeon general.
A spokesman for the Department of Health and Human Services said Murthy was asked to resign after “assisting in a smooth transition” under President Donald Trump.
Murthy was a holdover from the Obama administration.
Murthy’s deputy, Rear Adm. Sylvia Trent-Adams, is serving as acting surgeon general and leader of the U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps until the Senate confirms a replacement. Her previous positions include being a nurse officer in the U.S. Army.
Health Department spokesman Alleigh Marre said Murthy will remain a member of the U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps.
Murthy said on Facebook that he was humbled and honored to serve. He said serving was the “privilege of a lifetime.”
