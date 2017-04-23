Subscribe Register Login

Sunday, April 23, 2017, 5:44 a.m.

Trump dismisses surgeon general

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 3:13 a.m.

in-this-july-25-2016-file-photo-dr-vivek-murthy-speaks-during-a-news-conference-at-orange-county-mosquito-control-in-orlando-fla-the-trump-administration-has-relieved-dr-vivek-murthy-of-his-duties-as-us-surgeon-general

PHOTO BY AP/JOHN RAOUX

In this July 25, 2016, file photo, Dr. Vivek Murthy speaks during a news conference at Orange County Mosquito Control, in Orlando, Fla. The Trump administration has relieved Dr. Vivek Murthy of his duties as U.S. Surgeon General.

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration has relieved Dr. Vivek Murthy of his duties as U.S. surgeon general.

A spokesman for the Department of Health and Human Services said Murthy was asked to resign after “assisting in a smooth transition” under President Donald Trump.

Murthy was a holdover from the Obama administration.

Murthy’s deputy, Rear Adm. Sylvia Trent-Adams, is serving as acting surgeon general and leader of the U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps until the Senate confirms a replacement. Her previous positions include being a nurse officer in the U.S. Army.

[PRESIDENT TRUMP: Timeline, appointments, executive orders + guide to actions in first 100 days]

Health Department spokesman Alleigh Marre said Murthy will remain a member of the U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps.

Murthy said on Facebook that he was humbled and honored to serve. He said serving was the “privilege of a lifetime.”

