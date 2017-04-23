PHOTOS: Youth injured in drive-by shooting, Little Rock police say

A minor has been injured in a drive-by shooting in Little Rock on Sunday night, police said.

According to dispatch records, officers were called to the 1500 block of Peyton Street about 8:30 p.m.

The victim, a minor, has injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening, officials said at the scene.

About 9:15 p.m, officers were inspecting a house on the corner of West 16th and Peyton streets.

No suspect information was available Sunday evening.

