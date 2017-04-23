Home / Latest News /
PHOTOS: Youth injured in drive-by shooting, Little Rock police say
By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Staff
This article was originally published April 23, 2017 at 9:46 p.m. Updated April 23, 2017 at 9:56 p.m.
PHOTO BY RYAN TARINELLI
A minor has been injured in a drive-by shooting in Little Rock on Sunday night, police said.
According to dispatch records, officers were called to the 1500 block of Peyton Street about 8:30 p.m.
The victim, a minor, has injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening, officials said at the scene.
About 9:15 p.m, officers were inspecting a house on the corner of West 16th and Peyton streets.
No suspect information was available Sunday evening.
Read Monday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: PHOTOS: Youth injured in drive-by shooting, Little Rock police say
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.