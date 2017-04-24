Home /
IN-DEPTH: Details on the crime that landed Marcel Williams on death row
This article was published today at 9:10 p.m.
Marcel Williams abducted Stacy Errickson in November 1994 as she stopped at a gas station, later killing her and burying her body near the Arkansas River, prosecutors said.
Police said Williams admitted to kidnapping 22-year-old Errickson on Nov. 20, 1994, at a Jacksonville convenience store and forcing her to withdraw money from several ATMs after she left work.
