Arkansas man dies after motorcycle runs off I-40, hits sign

A 64-year-old man from Sherwood died after his motorcycle crashed into a sign Sunday night along Interstate 40 in Pulaski County, authorities said.

Jerry L. Gibb was riding a 2001 Kawasaki east on the highway about 2 miles west of the Maumelle exit when the vehicle ran off the right side of the road around 5:30 p.m., according to an Arkansas State Police report.

The motorcycle reportedly then hit a road a sign. Gibb was taken to Baptist Health Medical Center in Little Rock, where he was pronounced dead at 9:20 p.m.

The report didn't specify what may have caused the motorcycle to leave the highway. Conditions at the time were said to be clear and dry.

The death was the 151st in a traffic crash on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary figures.