Arkansas woman robbed after calling friend for ride, police say

A 31-year-old Arkansas woman told police she called a friend for a ride only to be robbed by the woman a short time later, police said.

The victim told investigators her 37-year-old friend agreed to pick her up around 3 p.m. Saturday but then the friend "suddenly got upset" and stopped the vehicle at the Regions Bank at 10200 N. Rodney Parham Road, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

At the bank, the driver got out, hit the victim in the face and then pulled out a gun, which she used to strike the victim four times, authorities said.

The woman took $260 from the victim's pockets and dragged her from the vehicle, the report said. The robber then drove from the bank, leaving the victim behind, police said.

Authorities tried to locate the robber but did not make an arrest.

The victim, who is listed in the report as a Benton resident, was said to decline medical attention.