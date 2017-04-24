Bark in the park

On Thursday, an evening when the emotional turmoil of Arkansas' frantic and distressing execution plan reached a high point, there was a much-needed reprieve. It took place in lovely spring weather at North Little Rock's Dickey-Stephens Park, where the Arkansas Travelers opened a series with the Springfield Cardinals. Along with the usual suspects who attend such games, this was the night the park welcomed fans to bring their dogs. And they did.

There was what may be the biggest St. Bernard ever seen hereabouts. Lots of bouncy Yorkies. Beautiful blue-eyed Siberian Huskies. Spirited little terriers barking at other dogs (they can't help themselves). Leggy young Great Danes. Well-behaved pit bulls. A small, lean dachshund that made himself comfortable on the chubby haunches of his collie-like canine housemate. An assortment of what can diplomatically be called mixed breeds. They drank water from several kiddie pools set up to accommodate their needs, then sat on the park's grassy berm while their owners sipped beers and sodas, munched hot dogs and Cracker Jacks, and caught up with friends and family.

Little kids, rigorously schooled by their parents, uniformly asked, "Can I pet your dog?" Canine treats and cleanup bags were handed out, as well as commemorative tennis balls to the first 300 dog fans (they went quickly). Although the Travs lost by a score of 6-3, those who prefer scores to finesse found much to enjoy. And there was a roped-off area for fans not interested in doggish interactions (who knew such people existed?)

It was a day that celebrated the warm, friendly and upbeat spirit of our state. Just when it was needed the most.

