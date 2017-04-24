CASA to celebrate 20 years with mixer for supporters

— Court Appointed Special Advocates of Saline County will host an event to celebrate the 20 years of work the organization has done for abused and neglected children in foster care.

CASA of Saline County will host a 20 for 20 Mixer from 6-9 p.m. Thursday at The Enclave Gallery at White Furniture, 112 E. Ashely St. in Benton.

Shelby McFarland, marketing coordinator/personal relations for CASA of Saline County, is coordinating the event. She explained that guests have plenty to look forward to with this event. There will be food, a silent auction, a photo booth and live entertainment provided by The Jack Fancy Band. “They are fantastic and will be a great band to keep the night moving,” said McFarland, who lives in Bryant.

For the people of CASA, the most important part of this event is coming together as a community to celebrate this milestone and all the hard work the supporters and volunteers have done.

“I am looking forward to coming together with community members, supporters and especially our volunteers to celebrate the work that they have done for the past 20 years for the abused and neglected children right here in our own community,” said Jennifer Harklau, executive director for CASA of Saline County.

“We are very fortunate to live and work in a tight-knit community that supports our work, and we want to celebrate that as well,” said Harklau, who lives in Benton.

“I am looking forward to the celebration of CASA of Saline County turning 20 and our community supporting a great cause,” McFarland said.

“Saline County [residents are] so supportive of each other’s businesses and organizations,” McFarland said. “I would not choose anywhere else to do work.”

Josh Patterson, a member of the Saline County community and an account manager for Datamax Arkansas, is the showcase sponsor for the 20 for 20 Mixer.

“He is a great guy to do work with, and I am very pleased to have him as our showcase sponsor,” McFarland said.

He, too, looks forward to meeting with the volunteers and celebrating the work they have accomplished.

“I’m mostly looking forward to seeing some of the volunteers who are helping these kids to overcome their circumstances,” Patterson said. “I know it’s not an easy task to identify these children, gain their trust and help them through this part of their life.”

Patterson has supported many charities; however, he is fond of CASA because of his personal experiences.

“My father was a very short-tempered man,” Patterson said. “I grew up in a physically and verbally abusive home.”

Patterson explained that through religion, he saw his father change for the better.

“It’s amazing to see the man he is today,” Patterson said. “It was a humbling event to see my father confess his sins before the whole church and give his life to Christ.”

“I’m thankful for that,” Patterson said.

Patterson wrote a book called The Power of Prayer: Onward Christian Soldiers that gave some insight to the nature of a man like his father.

He said he is writing a second book about how his father’s actions to accept Christ have helped him and his family.

A few advocates will speak at the 20 for 20 Mixer. Harklau explained that Judge Gary Arnold will be one of the speakers.

“I look forward to hearing from Judge Gary Arnold, who was instrumental in the creation of our local program back in 1997 and has been involved with us ever since then,” Harklau said.

April is Child Abuse Awareness month, which is why CASA of Saline County decided to plan the celebration for this month. The organization hopes this event will help raise awareness of and funds for the organization.

Harklau explained that there are currently 68 children in 40 cases in foster care in Saline County. She said CASA of Saline County serves 53 of these children on 25 cases. The organization’s goal is to serve 100 percent of abused and neglected children by the end of 2017.

Harklau also explained that the average rate of reunification of a child with his or her original family in Arkansas in 2016 was 44 percent. She said that in Saline County, at 59 percent, the rate is a slightly higher than the state’s average.

“I choose to work for CASA first and foremost because I believe wholeheartedly in our mission,” Harklau said.

“This is not ‘work’ for me,” Harklau said. “This is my contribution to my community.”

To purchase tickets for the 20 for 20 Mixer, visit CASA of Saline County’s website at salinecountycasa.org. Proceeds from the event will support CASA of Saline County. For more information on the event, call McFarland at (501) 209-1113.

For those who are unable to attend the mixer but still want to help CASA, the organization accepts donations on its website. There is also information on the website regarding how to volunteer or train to become an advocate.

CASA of Saline County is at 102 S. Main St. in Benton. The organization can be reached by phone at (501) 303-5703.