Diamond Hogs stay put in latest poll

— Arkansas didn't rise or fall in the latest USA Today baseball coaches' poll.

The Razorbacks (32-10, 12-6 SEC) are No. 14 following a weekend series loss at Auburn. The Tigers moved up three spots to No. 9 this week.

Auburn is one of five SEC teams ranked ahead of Arkansas, along with Kentucky (7), Florida (8), LSU (11) and Mississippi State (13). The SEC has eight ranked teams this week with South Carolina (21) and Texas A&M (22) rounding out the league's teams in the poll.

Arkansas is scheduled to play Kansas State on Tuesday at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., and host Ole Miss for a three-game series beginning Thursday at Baum Stadium.