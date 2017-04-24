North Little Rock man beaten, robbed of $150, police say

A North Little Rock man who was found injured on his porch Saturday night told police two men beat him and stole $150 from him at a nearby gas station, according to a report.

Police found the 42-year-old on flat on his back on the porch of his home in the 700 block of West 36th Street in North Little Rock around 8:40 p.m. Saturday, according to a North Little Rock Police Department report.

Police said the man's head and face were swollen and that he had “many lumps and cuts.” He tried to stand up “but was having great difficulty,” according to the report.

Authorities noted the victim “was very intoxicated and had trouble communicating.” When police told the man he needed to go to a hospital, he refused, the report said.

The victim told police two males hit him and stole $150 from him at the Exxon, which officers took to mean the Exxon at 3800 Camp Robinson Rd., the report said. That gas station is less than a mile from the house.

A neighbor told authorities he heard a person beating another person in the victim’s backyard and that it sounded like one person “was slamming the other’s head against the ground and house,” according to the report. After the noise, the victim came “stumbling” from the backyard and lay down on the porch, the neighbor said.

The victim continued to refuse medical treatment for his injuries, according to the report. Police said they escorted him into his house.

No arrests had been made at the time of the report.