Former University of Arkansas student killed in ATV accident, officials say

A 22-year-old former University of Arkansas student was one of two spectators killed in an ATV accident in Alabama over the weekend, officials said.

Erin Duncan of Elkins was attending the Saturday event at the Stony Lonesome OHV Park in Bremen, Ala. in Cullman County, coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick said. Duncan was observing a competition at the park around 4 p.m. when she was critically hurt in an ATV accident, he said.

Duncan was transported to an area hospital where she was later pronounced dead, he said. Another spectator, 34-year-old Lawerence Richey of Smiths Grove, Ky., was also struck in the crash and pronounced dead at the scene, Kilpatrick said. Three other people also suffered injuries, he said.

Duncan previously attended the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville where she studied Animal Science, spokesman Steve Voorhies said.

Duncan listed on social media that she was a model with the Texas-based Julie Freeman Agency, LLC.

A message posted on the agency's Facebook page called Duncan an “incredible young woman and a beautiful soul.”