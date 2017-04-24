Gunshot strikes girl outside house in LR

A drive-by shooting in Little Rock left a teenager injured Sunday night, a police spokesman said.

Officers were dispatched around 8:33 p.m. after a shooting at 1523 Peyton St. in Little Rock, according to an online dispatch log.

A girl had been shot in the arm and was taken to a hospital in a private vehicle, police spokesman Lt. Steve McClanahan said. A sergeant at the crime scene said the victim was a 14-year-old girl, McClanahan said.

The girl, whom police did not name, did not have life-threatening injuries, he said.

McClanahan said the victim was in a vehicle outside the Peyton Street house when the shooting occurred.

Investigators inspected the one-story house for bullet holes, along with a car that sat in the driveway next to the residence.

In LR shooting, man faces two charges

Police on Saturday evening arrested a 30-year-old man in a Thursday night shooting, according to a report.

Jeremy Williams, 30, of West 13th Street in Little Rock was arrested near John Barrow Road and West Markham Street in the shooting of 35-year-old Robert Flenory, according to the report.

Officers found Flenory, who had been shot, near the intersection of West 14th and Washington streets shortly before midnight Thursday, police said.

Williams is accused of shooting Flenory in the right leg after a "verbal altercation," according to the arrest report.

Flenory told police that the argument happened near South Harrison and West 32nd streets, according to a police report.

Williams was charged with first-degree battery and possession of a firearm by certain persons, according to the arrest report.

He was listed on the Pulaski County jail's inmate roster Sunday night and was being held without bail.

