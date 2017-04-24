Happy Trails
SPADRA CREEK NATURE TRAIL
Location: Park in the gravel lot at the old iron bridge off South Rogers Street just north of Interstate 40 in Clarksville.
GPS: 35.455610, -93.465220
Length: It's 1.75 miles to the northern trailhead at the University of the Ozarks -- 3.5 miles out and back.
Main attractions: There are two portions to the well-kept nature trail. This is the paved, more frequented, western side and passes through a wooded area along the creek before climbing atop the levee as it heads toward downtown. There's a paved 1.2-mile spur to the west and several dirt mountain bike trails along the way.
Hazards: Be careful crossing busy Main and Cherry streets.
Dog, bike, tyke friendly? Yes for all three.
Rating (out of five): ....
-- Michael Storey
