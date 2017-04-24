Subscribe Register Login

Monday, April 24, 2017, 7:39 a.m.

By Michael Storey

Walkers cross the old iron bridge at the southern trailhead of Clarksville’s Spadra Creek Nature Trail.

SPADRA CREEK NATURE TRAIL

Location: Park in the gravel lot at the old iron bridge off South Rogers Street just north of Interstate 40 in Clarksville.

GPS: 35.455610, -93.465220

Length: It's 1.75 miles to the northern trailhead at the University of the Ozarks -- 3.5 miles out and back.

Main attractions: There are two portions to the well-kept nature trail. This is the paved, more frequented, western side and passes through a wooded area along the creek before climbing atop the levee as it heads toward downtown. There's a paved 1.2-mile spur to the west and several dirt mountain bike trails along the way.

Hazards: Be careful crossing busy Main and Cherry streets.

Dog, bike, tyke friendly? Yes for all three.

Rating (out of five): ....

ActiveStyle on 04/24/2017

Print Headline: Happy Trails

