• Jeff Sessions, the U.S. attorney general, said "nobody has a sense of humor anymore" after he drew backlash for seeming to dismiss the state of Hawaii as merely "an island in the Pacific" from which a judge "can issue an order that stops the president from what appears to be clearly his statutory and constitutional power" -- in this case Donald Trump and his immigration ban.

• Rodrigo Duterte, the Philippine president, said he could be "50 times" more brutal than the Muslim militants who stage beheadings and that he could even "eat" the extremists if captured alive.

• Kuki Gallmann, the conservationist and Italian-born author known for her book I Dreamed of Africa, was shot in the stomach at her Kenyan ranch and airlifted for treatment after herders invaded in search of pasture to save their animals from drought, authorities said.

• Maryann Sternisha said her husband, George, was finally able to fulfill his mother's wish of laying to rest the remains of his uncle, an Illinois sailor who died during the 1941 Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor.

• Algenon Marbley, a federal judge in Ohio, warned ex-treasure hunter Tommy Thompson that he could face another contempt-of-court charge if he doesn't reveal the location of 500 missing coins, which are valued at up to $4 million and were minted from gold from the S.S. Central America, which sank in an 1857 hurricane.

• Brandon Blackstone, 35, a Marine from North Texas, was sentenced to nearly two years in prison for receiving veterans benefits, including a house, by fraudulently claiming that he had been injured by an anti-tank mine in Iraq, court records show.

• Daniel Fitzpatrick, a Belfast, Maine, police officer, had to lure two miniature goats into his squad car after he found the escapees, which eventually were picked up by their owner's daughter, snacking on cat food in a woman's garage.

• Monica Evans of Bernards, N.J., is one of several residents who said they will miss their town's 600-year-old white oak tree -- which town officials say was a picnic site for George Washington and has since served as a backdrop for thousands of photos -- that will be cut down.

• Jordan Patch, a zoo owner in Harpursville, N.Y., said money from ventures related to the live-streamed pregnancy and birth of a calf by April the giraffe would go toward the park, conservation efforts and a fund for children with unexpected medical bills.

