Regarding the editorial and review of Tom Cotton and French Hill's raucous town hall where you asked if the taxpayers of this state and country should keep financing Planned Parenthood's "war" on the unborn: Wrong. Bigly.

Please state the facts--which include that under the federal Hyde Amendment, abortions at Planned Parenthood cannot be paid for by tax dollars. Planned Parenthood of Arkansas' No. 1 service in 2015 was contraception.

Abortion is a deeply personal and often complex decision for a woman, and I don't believe politicians (and certainly not the Democrat-Gazette) should have a say-so.

CAROLINE JACKSON MORGAN

Little Rock

Suggestions for Asa

Governor Hutchinson: If you intend to allow C&H to remain near the Buffalo National River, I have a few suggestions that might save the state some money.

First off, let's fire the Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality staff geologists. They apparently weren't needed when the agency processed the original permit. If a major swine operation sited in the karst geology of a national river doesn't require attention from these guys, for what other reason would we ever possibly need them?

Also, Governor, what about the department bypassing the construction permit for C&H? Some folks are saying that it wasn't legal, but since everything seemed to work out OK, let's just dissolve the Department of Environmental Quality altogether. We could sell that nice office building to someone who could get some good out of it. And in regard to the Big Creek Research and Extension Team study, I'll bet we could just hand that off to Farm Bureau. It seems those guys are calling the shots anyway. I suspect they will run it for free, plus I'm thinking that Farm Bureau will likely meet your personal "sound science" standards.

We're saving lots of money here, Governor, but those nasty algae blooms certainly aren't going to improve any. We need to rebrand those things so maybe the tourists won't catch on. Perhaps something less emotional. How about "Asa Blooms"?

BRIAN THOMPSON

Fayetteville

To forget about color

"Don't judge a book by its cover" is something I heard a lot when I was younger, but now that I'm older it's harder to remember. Being a teenager, I hear racist comments all the time from students, strangers, and even family members. I strongly believe that everyone is the same no matter what color their skin is.

It hurts me when I hear these mean comments or see racial acts. In the past, African Americans have been put through some harsh things and whites just made it harder and harder for them. People need to start watching what they say and who they say it around. Hearing and seeing these things upsets me because I just can't believe we let color get in the way of relationships, education and work.

If the world could forget color for one day, there would be a big change in the way people interact with one another.

EMILY SNELL

Sherwood

Future of health care

Do you or anyone you know think that the cost of putting hundreds of thousands of people's lives at risk is worth $18 million?

I think that it's repulsively unethical to make money by forcing someone to pay top dollar for medication just to keep them alive. There should be a line drawn somewhere. I believe that the government and big medical supply companies without a doubt have a bit more than a mutual respect for each other. I can sit and type for days about how there's more than just a conspiracy about how much the government allows drug companies to make top dollar for keeping American citizens alive; I would rather just point out that there needs to be a limit if it's going to happen.

I would love nothing more than to use the whole EpiPen scandal as a perfect example of what I'm talking about. Mylan has been and continues to charge unheard-of amounts, over 1,000 percent more than what it costs to make EpiPens, to those who are in desperate need of the medication. Imagine not being able to buy a lifesaving drug for your child just because a company has a monopoly on it and the CEO wants a salary of $18 million a year. The "friendliness" of the FDA helps to make this a reality as well. Any and all alternatives from competitors have been on backlog for years due to restrictions from the FDA.

These prices are ridiculous and something needs to be done. It all starts locally, and here I am to re-inform you and everyone else that this is still a very real and evident problem that nearly every American citizen either faces or will face in their lifetime. This isn't just about one drug; this is about you and your family's medication and all health-care services that come with them. It's time to start seeing human lives as priceless again.

STEVEN GARRETT

Conway

Dress code too strict

Re the dreaded dress code: Now when I say the dreaded dress code, don't think I am wanting any type of clothing to be allowed in school. I understand a basic dress code, without specific rules, asking students to keep their attire appropriate. Girls shouldn't come to school with their rears out, and guys shouldn't come with tank tops ripped down the sides.

But when these rules are so strict as to take a student out of class for a shoulder showing or a pair of appropriate shorts that are still too short, then that's taking it to an unnecessary level. Dress codes seem to be in place because of what could happen if there wasn't a strict one enforced, but why not take away the strict dress code, give the appropriate rule, and get on to the few people that do come to school inappropriately? Schools don't want guys to talk sexually to the girls, so why don't they teach guys to respect the girls instead of giving an overly strict dress code? Schools don't want students to get bullied for what they wear, so some require a uniform, but why don't they instead teach students to treat each other fairly and to not judge someone based off clothing?

Again, don't think I am for inappropriate clothing--I think there should be a rule to keep students dressed appropriately--however, I think schools are trying to avoid problems rather than overcome them by enforcing these overly strict dress codes.

CHLOE GEORGE

Sherwood

