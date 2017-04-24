In Little Rock shooting, man faces two charges

Police on Saturday evening arrested a 30-year-old man in a Thursday night shooting, according to a report.

Jeremy Williams, 30, of West 13th Street in Little Rock was arrested near John Barrow Road and West Markham Street in the shooting of 35-year-old Robert Flenory, according to the report.

Officers found Flenory, who had been shot, near the intersection of West 14th and Washington streets shortly before midnight Thursday, police said.

Williams is accused of shooting Flenory in the right leg after a "verbal altercation," according to the arrest report.

Flenory told police that the argument happened near South Harrison and West 32nd streets, according to a police report.

Williams was charged with first-degree battery and possession of a firearm by certain persons, according to the arrest report.

He was listed on the Pulaski County jail's inmate roster Sunday night and was being held without bail.

