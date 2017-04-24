Man faces charges in machete threat

An Arkansas man is accused of brandishing an 18-inch-long machete at his roommate during a domestic disturbance.

James Robinson, 64, of Jonesboro was arrested last week on charges of first-degree terroristic threatening, aggravated assault on a family or household member and second-degree assault on a family or household member, records show.

The Jonesboro Police Department was called around 5:35 p.m. Thursday to a domestic disturbance at a home in the 900 block of West Jefferson Avenue. The fight was over money that Robinson believed his roommate owed him, according to a report.

The victim, a 51-year-old woman, said that during the fight, Robinson grabbed a machete from under his bed and wielded it in a "threatening manner," according to the report.

Speaking with an officer, Robinson described the weapon as a butcher knife, adding that he used it to "unlock his bedroom door."

The officer noted that Robinson was twitching and that his speech was "very rapid and mumbled."

Records show Robinson was booked into the Craighead County jail at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

