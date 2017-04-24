Little Rock police identify pedestrian struck by bus, killed

Police on Monday identified the pedestrian who was hit and killed by a Rock Region Metro bus earlier this month.

Christopher Kiaer, 56, tried to get on the bus at a stop at West Roosevelt Road and Maple Street but instead was hit and killed shortly before 5 p.m. April 14, according to a crash report. The bus driver reportedly told Kiaer he couldn’t get on the bus because he was drunk.

According to the report, the 61-year-old driver told Kiaer to step back then began to drive east on Roosevelt Road when a passenger told him Kiaer had fallen under the bus, according to the report. A passenger told police that Kiaer fell and was run over by the bus’s rear wheels. The bus driver stopped the vehicle to check on the pedestrian, then called for an ambulance, the report said.

Police said the driver did not appear to be under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and he was released without any charges. Little Rock Police Department spokesman Officer Steve Moore confirmed that no charges have been filed against the bus driver.

At least 10 passengers were on the bus at the time of the crash, according to the report.

Authorities said Kiaer was homeless and they have been unable to contact his next of kin about his death.