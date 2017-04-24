Man stabbed after attacking ex-girlfriend, Arkansas police say

A man was stabbed in the stomach Sunday after he drove into an ATV and then attacked his ex-girlfriend and another person who were riding it, authorities said.

A witness saw the 44-year-old drive into the ATV on Twin Points Road in Hot Springs around 4:50 p.m. Sunday and then attack his ex-girlfriend and another man with a knife, according to a Hot Springs Police Department news release.

The 44-year-old was stabbed “several times” in the abdomen while struggling with the man who was riding the ATV, the release said. After he was stabbed, he got in his vehicle and drove away, investigators said.

Police found the 44-year-old man at the Buzz Buy gas station at 3801 Central Ave., according to the release.

The victim was transported to a local hospital, where his condition was said to be serious but stable.

No arrests had been made at the time of the release.