Nurse held in Arkansas bank robbery released on bail; UAMS places him on administrative leave
This article was published today at 12:02 p.m.
The UAMS Medical Center nurse accused of robbing a Pulaski County bank Thursday afternoon has been released after posting $25,000 bail.
Jason Christopher Brixey, 42, was arrested around 12:30 p.m. Thursday after he robbed the Simmons Bank at Arch Street Pike and Atwood Road and drove away on a white motorcycle, authorities said. He faces charges of aggravated robbery and theft of property.
Sheriff’s office spokesman Lt. Cody Burk said Brixey was released from the Pulaski County jail Saturday.
UAMS spokesman Leslie Taylor said Brixey was placed on administrative leave without pay after his arrest. His salary was $69,804 and he had worked at the hospital for 6 years, she said.
MsShanLPN2B says... April 24, 2017 at 12:32 p.m.
Where's all the the hateful comments??? Oh..... never mind..... he's white so that makes it ok.
Murphy01 says... April 24, 2017 at 12:40 p.m.
If he's guilty then put him away for the maximum allowable time.
LRDawg says... April 24, 2017 at 1:08 p.m.
Only "thugs" aka blacks commit crimes Shan. They never read the articles about white criminals
snyderm says... April 24, 2017 at 1:23 p.m.
MSShanLPN2B, I knew just where to go to see if there were comments, honestly this story is not as interesting as the other. We are only commenting because you led us here. So a not so smart white guy that makes pretty good money but lets say has a gambling problem needs extra cash. Any normal person will be drawn to the other story, I read the head line on this one and didn't even open it until I read your commit. This has nothing to do with the white guy being white, it's just a boring story.
