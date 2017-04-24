Nurse held in Arkansas bank robbery released on bail; UAMS places him on administrative leave

The UAMS Medical Center nurse accused of robbing a Pulaski County bank Thursday afternoon has been released after posting $25,000 bail.

Jason Christopher Brixey, 42, was arrested around 12:30 p.m. Thursday after he robbed the Simmons Bank at Arch Street Pike and Atwood Road and drove away on a white motorcycle, authorities said. He faces charges of aggravated robbery and theft of property.

Sheriff’s office spokesman Lt. Cody Burk said Brixey was released from the Pulaski County jail Saturday.

UAMS spokesman Leslie Taylor said Brixey was placed on administrative leave without pay after his arrest. His salary was $69,804 and he had worked at the hospital for 6 years, she said.