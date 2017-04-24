100 years ago

April 24, 1917

• FORT SMITH -- Members of the Executive Board of the United Mine Workers of District No. 21, Arkansas, Oklahoma and Texas; District No. 25, Missouri, and District No. 14, Kansas, will meet in Kansas City Wednesday to formulate plans for asking a wage increase of 20 per cent for the 40,000 miners included in the three districts. Details of the miners' demands will be decided upon at the Kansas City conference.

50 years ago

April 24, 1967

• City, state and County police officials began an investigation Sunday into the background of Irven Edward Tribble, who died Saturday night in a 100-mile-an-hour chase after police sought to question him in the slayings of four Pulaski County residents. Dr. L. Gordon Holt, the County coroner, said Tribble, 27, an unemployed plumber of North Little Rock, died of a self-inflicted head wound from a .22-caliber magnum pistol as his 1964 Thunderbird sped down Spring Lake Club Road ahead of police cars in Saline County. After he shot himself in the right side of the head, his car ran off the road and hit two pine trees.

25 years ago

April 24, 1992

• A judge considering the merits of a $15 million plan that settles a lawsuit challenging conditions in the state child welfare system has agreed to review a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that could bar him from enforcing the plan. The state attorney general's office also has asked U.S. District Judge George Howard Jr. to reduce the number of children affected by a proposed settlement of the child welfare lawsuit so that it affects only about 1,600 children actually in custody of the state.

10 years ago

April 24, 2007

• If Brinkley School District students who have missed classes since Wednesday aren't back by Friday, they will be considered truant and could be forced to repeat their current grades next year, Superintendent Randy Byrd said Monday. About 200 black students remained absent on the fourth day of the boycott, the superintendent said. An adult organizer says the intentional absences are a protest of the lack of black role models, specifically black school administrators, in the 842-student district. About 60 percent of the student body is black.

