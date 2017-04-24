Police: 2 women push worker, steal $500 worth of groceries from west Little Rock Wal-Mart

Two women made off with an estimated $500 worth of groceries from a west Little Rock Wal-Mart after pushing a 77-year-old employee who confronted them about the theft, police said.

It happened about 11:30 p.m. Saturday at the Wal-Mart at 19301 Cantrell Road, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

The store manager told investigators the women loaded a cart with merchandise and then attempted to leave the business without paying for any of it, authorities said.

The worker then confronted the thieves, the report said, at which point one of them pushed her and then ran out with the cart.

The women reportedly left in a black Dodge Charger.

No arrests had been made at the time of the report.