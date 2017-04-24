Little Rock police search for vehicle in drive-by shooting that injured girl, 14

Little Rock police have released a description of the vehicle involved in a Sunday night drive-by shooting that injured a 14-year-old girl in her arm and leg, officials said.

Officers were sent shortly after 8:30 p.m. to a residence in the 1500 block of Peyton Street after getting a call about a shooting, according to a report.

At the scene, officers spoke with two women, ages 19 and 25, who said they were sitting with a 14-year-old girl inside a silver 2013 Chrysler 200 outside the residence when they noticed a dark blue 2000 Chevrolet Trailblazer heading toward them, the report said.

The Trailblazer stopped nearby and a male passenger started shooting at the Chrysler, the victims said. After the gunfire, the Trailblazer reportedly fled north on Peyton Street.

The 14-year-old was struck in the gunfire and taken to UAMS Medical Center in a private vehicle, the women told police. She suffered injuries believed to be non life-threatening to her arm and leg, police said.

Her name has not been released.

No other injuries were reported. The home on Peyton Street was struck during the gunfire.

No suspect was named on the report.