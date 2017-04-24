21-year-old identified as driver killed after crashing into trees in Little Rock

Police on Monday identified the driver who was killed when his car crashed into trees in Little Rock earlier this month.

Brooks Powell Meek, 21, of Maumelle was driving north on Riverfront Drive around 2:30 a.m. April 15 when his 2014 Jeep Patriot left the east side of the road near Turtle Creek Lane, according to a Little Rock Police Department crash report.

After leaving the road, his SUV struck one tree, then another, the report said. He sustained fatal injuries in the crash.

There have been more than 150 deaths on state roads this year, according to preliminary data from the Arkansas State Police.

*CORRECTION: Brooks Meek is the man killed in the crash. A previous version of this story misidentified him.