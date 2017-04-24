Police: Man slams North Little Rock Best Buy worker into wall, steals CD player

A man was arrested Friday in North Little Rock after he hid a CD and CD player in his shorts and slammed a Best Buy employee against a wall while leaving the store, police said.

Police arrived at the Best Buy at 4229 E. McCain Blvd. shortly after 10 a.m. after getting a call that someone had shoplifted from the electronics store, according to a police report.

Officers spoke with an employee who said she noticed a man, later identified as 27-year-old David Frederick Brainard, concealing a CD and CD player in his shorts, the report said. The employee took Brainard to an office to "discuss the items he was concealing," but Brainard got up and tried to leave, she told investigators.

He then "slammed her into the wall two times," pushed her out of his way and left the store, according to the report.

Brainard, who is listed as homeless in the report, was later found near a David's Burgers in the same shopping complex, police said. The CD was recovered but the CD player was not found, police said.

After an employee identified him, Brainard was arrested and charged with robbery, online records show.

He first appeared in court Saturday, and his bail was set at $10,000.