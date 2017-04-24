Police: North Little Rock woman suspected in DWI kicks officers

A 26-year-old North Little Rock woman suspected of driving a vehicle while intoxicated was charged with second-degree assault after she kicked officers who tried to arrest her, authorities said.

Ginny Gardner was arrested shortly after 10:20 p.m. Sunday in the 4300 block of East Broadway Street, according to a North Little Rock Police Department report.

Officer Paul T. Riley wrote in the report that he was trying to arrest Gardner on a DWI charge "when she became combative and refused to exit the vehicle."

Police were forced to pull Gardner from the car, Riley wrote, adding she later kicked three separate officers as they worked to put handcuffs and leg restraints on her.

Gardner refused to take a blood-alcohol test and was then transported to the Pulaski County jail. She was not listed as an inmate there Monday.