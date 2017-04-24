3 militants killed in strike, Yemen says

SANAA, Yemen -- Yemeni tribal and security officials say a suspected U.S. airstrike has killed three al-Qaida operatives on Yemen's southern coast.

The officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief the media, say the operatives killed in Shabwa province on Sunday were driving a car when an unmanned aircraft targeted their vehicle.

Their bodies have not yet been identified.

Al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula, long seen by Washington as among the most dangerous branches of the global terror network, has exploited the chaos of Yemen's civil war, seizing territory in the south and east.

Afghans mourn base attack's victims

KABUL, Afghanistan -- Dozens of corpses are being sent to different provinces around the country for burial two days after a Taliban attack on a northern Afghanistan army base left at least 100 soldiers and others dead or wounded.

Ministry of Defense spokesman Gen. Daulat Waziri said Sunday that 10 attackers wearing army uniforms passed through two checkpoints at the base in two military vehicles on Friday. He says security guards stopped them at a third gate, and that's when the attackers opened fire. Two suicide bombers ignited their explosives as part of the attack.

The Taliban, through spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid, claimed responsibility for the assault in an email sent to media.

Although the government insists about 100 were killed or wounded, other sources put the toll at more than 130 dead.

Sunday was declared a national day of mourning, with memorial services across the country's mosques and the Afghan flag flying at half-staff, in a statement issued by the Presidential Palace.

One of the attack survivors was an Afghan army soldier, Mohammad Hussain, who was wounded and transported to a hospital in Mazar-e-Sharif.

"Three people in an Afghan National Army vehicle started shooting at us when we finished Friday prayers," he said. "They are the enemies of the country."

Mexican shootouts kill 2 gang chiefs

MEXICO CITY -- Two top drug traffickers have been killed in pre-dawn shootouts Saturday with federal forces in the northern Mexico border state of Tamaulipas, authorities reported.

The Tamaulipas security spokesman's office said the men were killed in separate confrontations, which left highways littered with burned-out vehicles.

Julian Loisa Salinas, better known as "Comandante Toro" and also known as Juan Manuel Loisa Salinas, was killed in a clash with marines in Reynosa, a city across the border from McAllen, Texas.

Loisa Salinas reportedly was the Gulf cartel's local leader in Reynosa. Authorities had tried to capture him a number of times, leading to gunbattles with his gang.

On Saturday, photos showed burned-out cars, trucks and buses littering streets in Reynosa. State authorities said his supporters had set fires and tried to block roads in an unsuccessful effort to help him escape.

Also Saturday, the local leader for the rival Zetas cartel in Tamaulipas' capital, Ciudad Victoria, was killed in a similar shootout farther south. He was tentatively identified as Francisco "Pancho" Carreon.

Maldivian activist stabbed to death

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka -- Police in the Maldives said Sunday that they're investigating the stabbing death of a prominent blogger and human-rights advocate.

Police said in a statement that Yameen Rasheed was found Sunday morning with multiple stab wounds in a house in the capital, Male. He died at a hospital.

The motive for his killing was not immediately known.

Rasheed was an advocate of human rights and freedom of speech. He discussed politics and other social issues on the Internet, including health, migrant labor rights and policing. He was a friend of journalist Ahmed Rilwan, who vanished in 2014 after being abducted, and has been in the forefront in the campaign to locate him.

A Section on 04/24/2017