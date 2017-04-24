Sheriff: 1 child dead, 2 adults missing after boat capsizes on Arkansas River

SPIRO, Okla. — Authorities in eastern Oklahoma say a 6-year-old boy has died and his parents are still missing after the family's boat capsized on the Arkansas River over the weekend.

LeFlore County Undersheriff Kendall Morgan told reporters the boy died following Sunday's accident. A spokeswoman for Arkansas Children's Hospital in Little Rock said the boy died Sunday.

A 4-year-old boy who washed up about a mile down the river and climbed out and onto an embankment was found by firefighters and remains hospitalized.

Crews continued early Monday to search the river for the two missing adults near Spiro, located about 120 miles southeast of Tulsa near the Arkansas border.

The Poteau Daily News reports both children were wearing life vests while the adults were not.