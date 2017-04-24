Taccolini sidelined by arm soreness

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas Razorbacks senior right-hander Dominic Taccolini didn't pitch at Auburn last weekend because of arm soreness, Coach Dave Van Horn said Monday.

"His arm's bothering arm," Van Horn said. "He's having some soreness in the top of his his forearm. Kind of a little strain there.

"We didn't know he was having a problem with it when we went on the trip. That was frustrating for him and frustrating for us."

Van Horn said Taccolini's status is uncertain for this weekend's series against Ole Miss, which starts Thursday night at Baum Stadium.

Taccolini (3-0, 4.99 ERA) definitely won't pitch against Kansas State Tuesday night, Van Horn said, when the Razorbacks (32-9) play the Wildcats (21-19) at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.

Taccolini has pitched 30 2/3 innings with 34 strikeouts and 16 walks in 13 games, including 2 starts.

"He needs to come in and get his treatment," Van Horn said. "We'll see if he's better for this weekend.

"If he's not, then we'll put somebody else on the roster."